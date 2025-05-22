‘See for yourself’: French tourist responds to viral video calling India the ‘dirtiest country’

A vox pop video sparked widespread discussion online after several people named India in response to the question, “What’s the dirtiest country in the world?” Captured through street interviews and widely shared on social media, the clip prompted a French content creator to respond by highlighting clean and well-maintained locations across India to showcase a stark contrast. The video has since gone viral, amassing over 28 million views. The video clocked 28 million views. (Instagram/@icyfrench)

In a compelling counter-narrative, the French content creator shared the video showcasing India’s modern facets. The footage included high-rise buildings, bridges, well-maintained roads, and lush green lawns, painting a picture starkly different from the initial portrayal. The creator concluded with a poignant message: “Next time before commenting bad things, come to India and see for yourself.”

Take a look at the video:

Many took to the comments section to respond. One user wrote, 'India is a huge country ,of course some places are messy, but many are clean too. You can’t judge the whole nation by just one part. It's big enough to have both. No Offense"

This incident is not isolated. Previously, YouTuber Benjamin Rich, known as Bald and Bankrupt, called India “the most frustrating place to travel," sparking debates about the balance between honest travel experiences and reinforcing negative stereotypes. In his video, titled 'I visited India so you don't have to', Rich showed glimpses of his journey in Delhi and Kolkata.

Similarly, a Canada-based vlogger shared his impressions of India following a five-week journey across the country. In an Instagram post, William Rossy called India “the most shocking” of the 37 countries he has visited so far.

