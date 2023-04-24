SEVENTEEN's new album "FML" smashes pre-order records, dethroning BTS' “Map of the Soul: 7”

The world of K-pop is once again witnessing a massive feat accomplished by a Korean boy group. SEVENTEEN, a 13-member K-pop boy group, has recently announced their highly anticipated comeback with their 10th mini album titled "FML," and the group has already broken pre-order records even before its release. SEVENTEEN, a 13-member K-pop boy group, has recently announced their highly anticipated comeback with their 10th mini album titled "FML," and the group has already broken pre-order records even before its release.(SEVENTEEN)

"FML" pre-orders break records: SEVENTEEN takes the K-pop world by storm

SEVENTEEN's new album has managed to surpass the personal record they had set with their 4th full-length album "Face The Sun." The pre-orders for "FML" have been nothing short of staggering, with the group breaking the record for the most pre-ordered K-pop album of all time with a whopping 4.64 million pre-orders. This record had previously been held by BTS' 2020 album "Map of the Soul: 7," which had received 4.02 million pre-orders.

SEVENTEEN's popularity goes global: A unique blend of music that captures hearts worldwide

The news of SEVENTEEN's accomplishment has sent the K-pop world into a frenzy, with fans and critics alike applauding the group's achievement. The K-pop boy group has been receiving a lot of attention and buzz in the lead-up to their comeback, with teaser pictures and clips leaving fans swooning.

SEVENTEEN's popularity is not just limited to Korea but has spread globally, with their music and performances capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. With their unique blend of hip-hop, EDM, and pop, SEVENTEEN has managed to carve out a niche for themselves in the highly competitive world of K-pop.

SEVENTEEN's comeback album "FML" promises to deliver another hit for the K-pop group, with the album featuring their first-ever double title track, "F*ck My Life" and "Super." The album's announcement and subsequent pre-order records have only heightened anticipation for the album's release, with fans eagerly awaiting its arrival.

However, SEVENTEEN's achievement has also led to concerns about obtaining concert tickets and limited merchandise, with fans jokingly referring to the chaos in Caratland (the name given to the group's fandom) after the group's massive accomplishment.

SEVENTEEN makes history with "FML" pre-orders: What other milestones will they achieve?

SEVENTEEN's success only goes to show the strength and influence of the K-pop industry, with the genre continuing to dominate the global music scene. The success of SEVENTEEN's comeback album is not just a reflection of the group's talent and hard work but also a testament to the unwavering support and dedication of their fans.

SEVENTEEN's 10th mini-album "FML" will be released on April 24 at 6 p.m. KST, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what the K-pop boy group has in store for them. With their pre-order records, SEVENTEEN has already made history, and it remains to be seen what other milestones the group will achieve in the future. For now, fans can celebrate the group's success and look forward to the much-awaited release of "FML."