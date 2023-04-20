Fans heartbroken as Keita misses out on ZEROBASEONE debut in finale of Boys Planet global boys' group debut project

The global boys' group debut project "Boys Planet" has finally come to an end, announcing the nine members who will debut as the new global boy group, ZEROBASEONE. The long-awaited finale began with 98 trainees and ended with only 18 trainees competing to debut as the nine members of the group. Unfortunately, Keita, the only Japanese contestant who made it to the finals, missed out on being a debut member. Keita, the only Japanese contestant who made it to the finals of Boys Planet missed out on being a debut member.(Boys Planet)

Keita, a former trainee of YG Entertainment, where groups like BIGBANG, iKON, and BLACKPINK belong, and a member of the new boy group Ciipher, demonstrated his leadership abilities and all-rounder skills in "Boys Planet." He is fluent in Korean and was often entrusted with MC duties for projects other than the main battle. His global popularity is high, and his final result has received shock and sadness on the internet.

Keita's fans took to social media to express their sadness at his disqualification and praised him for his hard work throughout the "Boys Planet" competition.

The final result saw the G group, which consists of participants from countries other than Korea, win first place with Zhang Hao from China, third place with Seok Matthew from Canada, and fourth place with Ricky from China.

During the "Boys Planet" finale, Star Master Hwang Minhyun revealed the group's name, ZEROBASEONE or ZB1. The final nine members were selected through a combination of fan votes from the past week and during the live show, with live votes counting twice. The following trainees will make their debut in ZEROBASEONE:

Zhang Hao (Yuehua Entertainment)

Sung Han Bin (STUDIO GL1DE)

Seok Matthew (MNH Entertainment)

Ricky (Yuehua Entertainment)

Park Gun Wook (Jellyfish Entertainment)

Kim Tae Rae (WAKEONE)

Kim Gyu Vin (Yuehua Entertainment)

Kim Ji Woong (Individual Trainee)

Han Yu Jin (Yuehua Entertainment)

ZEROBASEONE will promote together as a group for two years and six months. Fans of the show and these nine talented individuals are already excited to see what they'll bring to the K-pop industry. Congratulations to the new members of ZEROBASEONE, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours!