Shah Rukh Khan shares intimate glimpse of Diwali celebrations with Gauri Khan, fans say ‘your ghar ki Lakshmi’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan may have skipped his usual Diwali bash this year, but he didn’t miss the chance to spread festive cheer. Taking to social media, he shared an image of Gauri Khan performing Diwali puja, along with a touching note filled with love and warmth that had fans swooning. Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan and Suhana Khan during the premiere of Netflix's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.(AFP)

SRK shares Diwali greetings

Late on Monday, Shah Rukh took to Instagram to send Diwali greetings to all his fans and well-wishers through a post. Earlier it was reported that Shah Rukh will not be hosting his annual Diwali bash this year. Now, the actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his celebrations, which was more of a family and quiet affair.

On his social media, the actor shared a glimpse of Gauri performing Diwali puja. The image captures her from behind, showing a partial view of her head, with the idol subtly visible in the background as she performs the puja.

Sharing the image, Shah Rukh wrote, “Happy Diwali to everyone! May Goddess Lakshmi ji bless you with prosperity and happiness. Wishing love, light and peace to all.”

Shah Rukh’s fans were thrilled to get a peek into his intimate Diwali celebrations, flooding the comment section with messages of excitement and admiration. One wrote, “If secularism has a face, that is SRK Happy Diwali!”, with another stating, “The most secular actor of Indian cinema.”

“Nic pic. Goddess Lakshmi and your ghar ki Lakshmi,” one shared. Another wrote, “HAPPY DIWALI SHAH… HOPE YOUR DIWALI IS AS LOVELY AND GLOWING AS YOUR PRESENCE.”

“Missing you on big screen,” one commented.

Shah Rukh didn't host a Diwali party as his palatial bungalow in Mumbai, Mannat, is under renovation. In the past, SRK would invite friends and family over to Mannat for celebrating the festival of lights.

Shah Rukh Khan's King

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, which marks his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan. The film boasts a large ensemble cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal. It is set to release in 2026.