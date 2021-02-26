Shahid Kapoor replies to Zomato's Kabir Singh inspired birthday wish for him
Shahid Kapoor celebrated his birthday on February 25 and social media was flooded with posts wishing the actor on his special day. Among the posts was one by Zomato that wished Kapoor with a Kabir Singh inspired post. What's interesting is how the actor replied to the share.
"Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor. This is all of us when someone touches the food that we ordered," posted Zomato. The tweet is complete with a picture of Shahid from his film Kabir Singh.
Well, if you're a foodie, the tweet may leave you smiling:
Kapoor, earlier today, replied to the tweet saying he loves it.
Zomato, in response, posted one more Kabir Singh related tweet.
The tweets have collected thousands of likes and lots of comments from tweeple. Many have praised the special birthday wish and the whole interaction. Some even joined in the banter with funny posts.
What do you think of Zomato’s birthday wish and their interaction with Shahid Kapoor?
