Shankar Mahadevan, son Shivam Mahadevan sing Samrat Prithviraj's Hari Har together in viral video

Have you watched the movie Samrat Prithviraj yet? It was released on June 3 this year and stars Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles. One of its tracks has gotten pretty famous and it is named Hari Har. The song has been sung by Adarsh Shinde and it has been written by Varun Grover and the music was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Recently, Shankar Mahadevan and his son Shivam Mahadevan have taken to their Instagram pages in order to share a cover of this song that has now gone viral.

In a collaborated Instagram post between the father-son duo, the caption reads, “HARI HAR from #SamratPrithviraj With @shankar.mahadevan! Such a powerful and enthralling melody composed by @shankarehsaanloy! Loved singing this with dad. Sung originally by @adarshshinde! Hope you guys enjoy it.”

Take a look at the viral song cover right here:

Since being shared some 17 hours ago on Instagram, the video has already received over 56,000 likes.

One comment reads, "Both are just mirrors of each other. Shivam is growing to be just like his dad. Sound like #shankarmahadevan Ji as well sometimes. Good Going #shivammahadevan keep this up." "Like dad, like son - the energy, the style," an Instagram user remarks. A third response reads, "Superb se bhi upar - fantastic, outstanding, so melodious."