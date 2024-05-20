 boAt co-founder Aman Gupta meets Salman Khan in Dubai: ‘Amar Prem nahee Aman Prem’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
boAt co-founder Aman Gupta meets Salman Khan in Dubai: ‘Amar Prem nahee Aman Prem’

ByArfa Javaid
May 20, 2024 01:27 PM IST

boAt co-founder Aman Gupta, along with his wife Piya Gupta, attended an event in Dubai where they met Salman Khan and clicked pictures with him.

Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt and a judge on the business reality show Shark Tank India, met Salman Khan at an event in Dubai. The duo chatted for a while and even took pictures together. Gupta has shared a few snippets from the event with Salman Khan on Instagram, along with a witty caption referring to Andaz Apna Apna.

Dubai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan (left) and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta (right) at an event. (Instagram/@boatxaman)
Dubai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan (left) and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta (right) at an event. (Instagram/@boatxaman)

Read| YouTuber slams Aman Gupta's boAt products for 'poor quality', company responds to viral video

“Uii Maaa, Salman Khan. Amar Prem nahee Aman Prem,” wrote Gupta while sharing a few pictures of himself with Salman Khan on Instagram. The event took place at One&Only Royal Mirage - a five-star hotel in Dubai.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Aman Gupta below:

The pictures were shared an hour ago on Instagram. Since then, they have accumulated over 76,300 likes and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Also Read| Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal mocks Aman Gupta: ‘Ye koi audio, speakers…’

Check out a few comments here:

Sharks ke bhaijaan with Bollywood ke bhaijaan,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Wow. My favourite.”

“Two heroes in one frame,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “One GOAT, one boAt.”

“Two favourites in one frame,” said a fifth.

Piya Gupta, wife of Aman Gupta, also attended the event. While sharing a selfie with Salman Khan on Instagram, she wrote, “Grown up watching his movies, and still watching after 30 odd years! Meeting Salman was like stepping back into the 90s – nostalgia overload!”

“Grateful for the chance to chat and relive those iconic moments. Here’s to timeless entertainment and to many more years of blockbuster memories!” she added.

Piya also reshared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Well, hello Salman!”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / boAt co-founder Aman Gupta meets Salman Khan in Dubai: ‘Amar Prem nahee Aman Prem’

