boAt co-founder Aman Gupta meets Salman Khan in Dubai: ‘Amar Prem nahee Aman Prem’

Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt and a judge on the business reality show Shark Tank India, met Salman Khan at an event in Dubai. The duo chatted for a while and even took pictures together. Gupta has shared a few snippets from the event with Salman Khan on Instagram, along with a witty caption referring to Andaz Apna Apna. Dubai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan (left) and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta (right) at an event. (Instagram/@boatxaman)

“Uii Maaa, Salman Khan. Amar Prem nahee Aman Prem,” wrote Gupta while sharing a few pictures of himself with Salman Khan on Instagram. The event took place at One&Only Royal Mirage - a five-star hotel in Dubai.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Aman Gupta below:

The pictures were shared an hour ago on Instagram. Since then, they have accumulated over 76,300 likes and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out a few comments here:

“Sharks ke bhaijaan with Bollywood ke bhaijaan,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Wow. My favourite.”

“Two heroes in one frame,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “One GOAT, one boAt.”

“Two favourites in one frame,” said a fifth.

Piya Gupta, wife of Aman Gupta, also attended the event. While sharing a selfie with Salman Khan on Instagram, she wrote, “Grown up watching his movies, and still watching after 30 odd years! Meeting Salman was like stepping back into the 90s – nostalgia overload!”

“Grateful for the chance to chat and relive those iconic moments. Here’s to timeless entertainment and to many more years of blockbuster memories!” she added.

Piya also reshared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Well, hello Salman!”