Shark Tank India judges get a 'baby' makeover in these AI-generated pics, Anupam Mittal reacts

Shark Tank India has become one of the most popular reality TV shows in the country. Many people love watching the businesses' pitches and the insight the sharks provide to the entrepreneurs. Some also share memes from the show that never fails to amuse us. Now, an Instagram user has shared a post where they created the images of the judges as babies using artificial intelligence (AI). After this post went viral, Anupam Mittal also reacted to it.

The portraits feature all six judges from both seasons of the reality TV show. The AI-generated images show the baby avatars of the sharks having googly eyes and adorable expressions.

This post was shared by Instagram user @sahixd. In the post's caption, he wrote, "Baby avatars of the Sharks of @sharktank.india season 1 and 2. Who is your favourite Shark?"

Cute, isn't it? This post was shared on January 23. Since being shared, it has been liked by 25,000 people. Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal also reacted to the post and said, "Ye kya bana diya bhai. Kyun sata rahe ho? (What have you made? Why are you annoying me?) with an angry emoticon. Many others have also reacted to the post.

An Instagram user said in the comments section, "Baby shark do do do." A second person wrote, "Great work bro." "This is amazing!" expressed a third.