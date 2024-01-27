 Aman Gupta attends state dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan, shares pics | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Aman Gupta pens note on attending state dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan, shares pics

Aman Gupta pens note on attending state dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan, shares pics

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 27, 2024 06:05 PM IST

Aman Gupta took to Instagram to share a series of pictures that show him attending the state dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Republic Day.

Aman Gupta penned a note expressing his reaction to attending the state dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He also shared a series of images on Instagram showing him meeting leaders from different walks of life. The bOAT co-founder added how this honour left him ‘feeling proud and grateful’.

The image shows Aman Gupta attending the state dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Instagram/@boatxaman)
The image shows Aman Gupta attending the state dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Instagram/@boatxaman)

“We are 75 years young. This Republic Day didn’t involve me driving to India Gate with my family to see Rashtrapati Bhawan lit up. Instead, it was an honour to be invited to the State Dinner at Rashtrapati Bhawan to celebrate India’s historic 75th Republic Day. This moment reflects the growing respect for new-age entrepreneurs and minds, the New Bharat,” the Shark Tank judge wrote.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also Read: Aman Gupta spots UK PM Rishi Sunak wearing boAt headphones, says this

“The invitation leaves me feeling proud and grateful but also makes me more aware of the responsibility I have as an entrepreneur. Sharing the frame with the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of the Air Staff, and Chief of the Naval Staff, I felt grateful to all of them and our soldiers for protecting our nation. I realised that we entrepreneurs also wear an imaginary uniform - one that represents our responsibility to serve the economy and grow Brand India,” Aman Gupta added.

Take a look at this post shared by Aman Gupta:

The post was shared about an hour ago. Since then, the post has collected close to 42,000 likes. The share has further collected tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“Wow, extremely proud, such an honour,” posted an Instagram user. “Why we love you is because you embody true nationalism and patriotism. With great power comes great responsibility and you handle that responsibility so beautifully and inspire youngsters beyond making business,” shared another.

Also Read: Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta shares heartfelt note for entrepreneur, got reminded of his journey

“Proud of you Aman! Wow,” joined a third. “Your spirit and enthusiasm towards entrepreneurship is the reflection of where you’re today. Keep inspiring boss,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On