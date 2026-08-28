Shashi Tharoor addresses backlash over using the word ‘drama’ in Nepal flood tweet: ‘I regret the choice of word’
Clarifying his recent tweet, Shashi Tharoor stated that the meaning of the word “drama” extends beyond theatrical performance.
Shashi Tharoor addressed online criticism following a post where he used the word “drama” while sharing a tweet about the deadly flash floods in Nepal. The lawmaker stated that his intended meaning was a series of intense events rather than something theatrical. However, Tharoor admitted he regrets using the word.
What caused the outrage?
Earlier, Tharoor shared a post explaining how he was unaware of the “catastrophic damage” in Nepal after taking off for Kathmandu. “Took off for Katmandu yesterday, blissfully unaware of the drama that had taken place in the hills and caused such catastrophic damage,” he tweeted.
Also Read: 'Democracy still flexible': Tharoor praises India's response to Gen Z protest, draws parallels with other countries
The use of the word “drama” sparked outrage, with many questioning why he used it.
Shashi Tharoor clarification post:
“For all those fulminating in outrage about my use of the word 'drama' in my first tweet from Nepal, the word does not only mean something theatrical,” Shashi Tharoor wrote.
The MP continued, “It is also defined as ‘a state, situation or series of events involving intensely clashing forces’. That’s the sense in which I intended it,” adding, “But I do regret the choice of a word that could be so easily misinterpreted.”
Take a look at the full tweet:
Social media reacts:
An individual commented, “A catastrophe is not a misunderstanding of Merriam-Webster. The word still did the work the first tweet asked it to do.” Another expressed, “Sir, it's a side effect of using high-end English. Now you have to set the context and explain the underlying meaning.”
Also Read: Shashi Tharoor’s tweet after being rescued from a stuck lift in Kerala: ‘Half an hour in lift was not a major problem’
A third expressed, “It’s useless to come out and post a clarification!!” A fourth wrote, “Don’t even justify it. It was wrong! We study the language too!”
Nepal floods
The deadly floods that have devastated parts of Nepal have killed at least 472 people, and over 1,500 remain missing. A powerful flood surge and landslides swept through Nepal’s Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river regions. Search and rescue teams continue searching for survivors.
Emergency numbers for Indian nationals
The Indian embassy in Nepal has provided emergency numbers for assistance and information for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods in Nepal. The following numbers may be contacted:
+977 985 131 6807
+977 970 910 7500
(Both emergency numbers can also be contacted through WhatsApp)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More