Shashi Tharoor addresses backlash over using the word ‘drama’ in Nepal flood tweet: ‘I regret the choice of word’

Shashi Tharoor addressed online criticism following a post where he used the word “drama” while sharing a tweet about the deadly flash floods in Nepal. The lawmaker stated that his intended meaning was a series of intense events rather than something theatrical. However, Tharoor admitted he regrets using the word. Shashi Tharoor faced intense backlash for using the word ‘drama’ in his first tweet on Nepal floods. (ANI)

What caused the outrage? Earlier, Tharoor shared a post explaining how he was unaware of the “catastrophic damage” in Nepal after taking off for Kathmandu. “Took off for Katmandu yesterday, blissfully unaware of the drama that had taken place in the hills and caused such catastrophic damage,” he tweeted.

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The use of the word “drama” sparked outrage, with many questioning why he used it.

Shashi Tharoor clarification post: “For all those fulminating in outrage about my use of the word 'drama' in my first tweet from Nepal, the word does not only mean something theatrical,” Shashi Tharoor wrote.

The MP continued, “It is also defined as ‘a state, situation or series of events involving intensely clashing forces’. That’s the sense in which I intended it,” adding, “But I do regret the choice of a word that could be so easily misinterpreted.”