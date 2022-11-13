Shilpa Shetty visits Kashi for darshan, shares video of famous Ganga Aarti

Actor Shilpa Shetty is very religious and often gives sneak peeks of herself performing pooja or visiting temples for darshan to her followers. She recently visited Kashi with her mother Sunanda Shetty to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and participated in the famous aarti performed on the banks of river Ganga in Varanasi. The actor has now shared glimpses of Ganga Aarti on her social media handles with her followers.

“Hail Ma Ganga... Hail Lord Shiva,” wrote Shilpa Shetty while sharing the video on Instagram with several hashtags, including #gangaarti and #kashivishvanath. She also added folded hands, an earthen lamp and a heart emoji. In the video, Shilpa Shetty can be seen clad in a white and blue coloured ethnic outfit. She also lights a lamp with her mother and enjoys the famous Ganga Aarti. The video has Har Har Shambhu Shiv Mahadeva by Jeetu Sharma as the background score.

Watch the video shared by Shilpa Shetty below:

Since being shared an hour ago, the video has raked up more than 3.8 lakh views and several comments.

“One of the best places in the world. It’s so divine and peaceful. Jai Mahadev. Jai Ganga maiya," posted an individual. “Love you, Shilpa ma’am..my morning begins with you! You are an inspiration for millions! You mentor us on‘how to live every moment’... Just love you! Keep inspiring us. God bless you,” wrote another. “Assi ghat or Dashashwamedh ghat?” enquired a third. The comments section is replete with “Har Har Mahadev”.

