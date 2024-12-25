Shimla snowfall: Viral video shows Toyota car slipping and getting stuck on icy mountain road

Parts of Himachal Pradesh, including the state capital Shimla, were blanketed in snow earlier this week. Shimla, a popular tourist destination, transformed into a picturesque winter wonderland just in time for Christmas, with snow-covered shops, houses, and roads adding to its charm. However, a viral video has brought attention to the perils of driving on icy roads following snowfall. A viral video shows a Toyota car slipping on a snow-covered road in Shimla(Instagram/@_._vishal_chauhan_)

The video, posted on Instagram, captures a white Toyota sedan slipping dangerously on an icy road in Shimla. It was a close shave for the car’s occupants as the car got stuck instead of sliding down a slope.

The video was shared on Instagram by user Vishal Chauhan one day ago. It shows onlookers reacting in shock and surprise as the car skidded and slipped down the road before coming to a halt.

Watch the video below:

According to Punjab Kesari Himachal, the incident took place at Shimla’s Lakkar Bazaar. After the car became stuck on the road, several people came together to free it. A group of men was filmed lifting the car up, getting it unstuck and allowing it to continue on its way. Their efforts drew applause from onlookers.

The snowfall also disrupted traffic in Shimla, Manali and other regions. It led to the closure of at least 223 roads, including three national highways, in Himachal Pradesh, reported news agency PTI.

Tourists in about 500 vehicles stranded near the Atal Tunnel were safely rescued till late on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster) Onkar Sharma told PTI Videos.

According to reports, four people died in accidents during the past 24 hours and several suffered injuries due to vehicles skidding at some places, he added.

In Shimla alone, 145 roads were closed, while some areas of the city experienced power cuts.

(With inputs from agencies)