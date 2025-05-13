Shocking drone footage of armed kids: Boys 7 and 9 in standoff with police in New Mexico

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office recently released footage of a shocking incident that occurred in February. It shows a standoff between the New Mexico deputies and two boys, aged 7 and 9. The deputies finally managed to calm the situation without any unfavourable outcome, and the kids were not arrested. Two gun-wielding kids in a standoff with New Mexico police. (Facebook/Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office released the footage during a press conference to highlight the work of its Behavioral Health Unit.

“A recent juvenile case was discussed as a key example of the ongoing challenges that law enforcement are facing. On February 16, 2025, deputies responded to an alarming situation involving two young children—ages 7 and 9—armed with a loaded firearm. Utilizing BCSO’s drone program, deputies were able to monitor the situation in real-time, providing critical updates and enhancing situational awareness,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Reportedly, the police had called the home of the incident several times before the standoff situation.

Why weren’t the kids arrested?

“This case illustrates the complex intersection of juvenile crime, mental health, and public safety,” Sheriff John Allen said in a statement, reported the New York Post. “We are taking important steps to close service gaps and expand our ability to work with juveniles involved in firearms or violent crimes,” the sheriff added.

“We know one side is going to say, ‘Lock them in jail.’ They’re 7 and 9 years old. I told you before, numerous times in numerous interviews, that I understand the frontal lobe,” Allen told reporters, reports Huffpost.

Allen continued that there could be potential charges against the parents of the children who were found with the guns. As per a bill passed in 2023 in New Mexico, it is a crime to store firearms in places that are accessible to children.

Several cases of violence involving young suspects have been reported in New Mexico, reports NBC News. This consists of a shooting in Las Cruces that claimed three lives and left 15 wounded, and a fatal hit-and-run in Albuquerque.