Shocking footage shows YouTuber Finny Da Legend and wife shot dead mid-livestream in Las Vegas

In a chilling incident on Sunday night, 8 June 2025, popular YouTuber Finny Da Legend and his wife, affectionately known to fans as Bubbly, were fatally shot while livestreaming near the iconic Bellagio fountains on the Las Vegas Strip. Popular YouTuber, wife killed in Vegas Strip shooting. Viral clip showed moment of attack.(X/@BeatinTheBookie)

The livestream, originally broadcast on YouTube, was removed by the platform, but a clip showing the fatal moment has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows the couple relaxing and chatting when a man, later identified as the assailant, suddenly opened fire.

Police respond to the scene

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), the shooting took place around 10:40 pm on South Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers on routine patrol nearby reportedly heard gunfire and rushed to the scene.

In an official statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the LVMPD said:

“On June 8, 2025, at approximately 10:40 pm, LVMPD officers were on routine patrol in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard when they heard gunfire coming from the west side of the street. The officers immediately ran toward the area where the gunfire was heard and located two individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel arrived, and the two victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation being led by the LVMPD Homicide Section.”

Suspect identified and in custody

Authorities have identified the suspect as 41-year-old Manuel Ruiz. In a major development, the LVMPD confirmed that Ruiz turned himself in the following day.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified 41-year-old Manuel Ruiz as the suspect in this case. On June 9, 2025, Ruiz walked into a Henderson Police Station and turned himself in. He was taken into custody and will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center for two counts of Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon,” the department’s statement added.

Remembering Bubbly

Bubbly, Finny Da Legend’s wife, was a beloved figure among fans. Known for her warmth and playful humour, she featured regularly in her husband’s videos. Their on-screen chemistry was celebrated by viewers who saw them as a wholesome and refreshing couple in the digital content world.

YouTube takes action

In response to the crime and the resulting public outcry, YouTube has removed SinCity-MannyWise’s channel, Sin City Family, citing violations of community guidelines.