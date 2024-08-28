Shocking video: Thief breaks into Mumbai filmmaker's 6th floor apartment, pet saves the day

Marathi filmmaker Swapna Waghmare Joshi had a shocking experience, and the CCTV inside her house captured the unimaginable scene. It shows a thief entering the Mumbai filmmaker's 6th-floor apartment through an open window. Thankfully, he was chased away after the family’s pet raised an alarm about the intruder's presence. The image shows a thief inside Mumbai Filmmaker Swapna Waghmare Joshi’s 6th-floor apartment. (Instagram/@ashokepandit1)

“Presenting the real crime patrol. This video is for all of us, especially senior citizens who live alone. You will be shocked to see how a thief climbs the 6th floor of the residence of noted filmmaker Swapna Waghmare Joshi situated at (Lokhandwala complex Andheri West Mumbai ) with the help of the pipes and jumps out the same way when he is noticed by the member of the house. These days the security guards are either busy watching mobiles or sleeping. Share this video as much as you can,” filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Joshi's friend, wrote while sharing the shocking video.

The video gives a glimpse of the thief, who is seen entering the house from an open window. The man then roams around searching for items to steal and picks up the director’s daughter’s purse, which had ₹6000.

The clip further captures the thief jumping from the same window to escape after the family was alerted of his presence, all thanks to their pet. Eventually, Joshi filed a complaint with the Amboli police.

Take a look at the video here:

With over 1.4 lakh views, the video has further accumulated nearly 1,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments, with many saying how the incident shocked them.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“This is shocking! Take Care, Tai,” posted an Instagram user. “What the hell... this is so scary,” added another. “This is very shocking,” joined a third. “This is so shocking and scary,” wrote a fourth.

Swapna Waghmare Joshi is a director and producer of TV serials. Some of her notable works, as listed in IMDB, include Rang Badalti Odhani (2010), Tula Kalnnaar Nahi (2017), and Savita Damodar Paranjpe (2018).