Shocking viral video shows elevator carrying patient dropping down

On social media, a terrifying video depicting a patient falling down in an elevator after it malfunctions has gone viral. The video posted by Twitter user Lance shows a doctor escorting a patient on a stretcher inside an the elevator. Even though the door is open, the malfunctioning the elevator begins to drop as the stretcher is moved inside. The clip even shows the footage from inside where the man falls of the stretcher. The doctor standing beside the patient tries to help him.

This video was shared a day ago. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 10.3 million times. According to the timestamp on the video, it was recorded on October 8 earlier this year. It is not clear from the tweet where the incident occurred. Several people on Twitter have posted comments about the scary incident captured in the video.

Take a look at the video:

After the video was shared, many have said that this is one of their worst nightmares.One person in the Twitter comments said, "How is it even possible for an elevator to be that dangerously malfunctioning?" Another one said, "Good lord, this encapsulates so many people's nightmares, multifold. Glad it looks like they didn't drop very fast or far, and I hope they were able to get them out quickly." "Oh my freaking God, how does this happen the last thing you want when going for surgery," said a third.