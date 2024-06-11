Shopkeeper at Guwahati railway station overcharges for cake, video clocks millions of views

A video that has gone viral on social media and raised concerns among netizens show how a shopkeeper at Guwahati Railway station charged extra for a product. When the shopkeeper was confronted over asking for extra money, he seemed to be agitated with the customer and returned his money. The shopkeeper was confronted by the customer.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Avi. The clip shows the customer purchasing ₹40 cake, however the shopkeeper asks him to pay ₹45. Later, the customer asks him why is he charging more than the MRP, the seller has no response. Instead he takes back the product and returns the money. (Also Read: Passenger claims to find live cockroach served in IRCTC food, viral video shocks people)

The video further shows the shopkeeper trying to hit the customer's phone.

As per Avi, the shopkeeper was fined ₹1,000 and was fired from the job.

This video was shared on June 4. Since being posted, it has gained more than 10.7 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

An individual wrote, "Even in Bangalore shopkeepers do this they overcharge without any reason do show same behaviour like this man."

A second said, "He can't and should not charge more than the MRP. His behaviour is also very wrong."

"Good! Such persons need to face the law! And citizens need to start complaining instead of showing sympathy towards their state! They may have difficulties, but the law doesn't allow them to charge above the prices set forth!" posted a third.

A fourth commented, Same thing happened to me yesterday. But I refused to pay extra."

"It should be the same as their original price, but there are some factors which control the price in the places like railway stations and airports, such as the rent of the shop, lack of time for customers, availability of goods etc. But the shopkeeper's behaviour was not good," added a fifth.