Singapore Airlines sued for allegedly serving Shrimp to a business-class US passenger: Report

A New York-based paediatrician has taken legal action against Singapore Airlines (SIA) after she allegedly suffered a severe allergic reaction mid-air, claiming the crew served her a shrimp-laced meal despite being informed of her allergy, reported CNA, a Singapore based news publication. Singapore Airlines faces law-suit for allegedly serving shrimp meal to a passenger. (Pixabay)

In a lawsuit filed in the United States, Dr Doreen Benary said she had clearly communicated her shrimp allergy to one or more crew members upon boarding her business class seat on a flight from Frankfurt to New York (JFK) on October 8, 2024. However, court documents, accessed by the publication alleged that the crew still served her a meal that contained shrimp, a mistake that nearly turned fatal.

Doctor undergoes treatment in Paris

Unaware of the contents, Dr Benary consumed a portion of the meal. She reportedly realised something was wrong only after she began to feel unwell and detected the presence of shrimp. According to the lawsuit, when she raised the alarm, a flight attendant allegedly admitted the error and offered an apology. But by then, the damage was done.

The report further said that the allergic reaction was so severe that the aircraft had to make an emergency diversion to Paris, where Dr Benary was rushed to hospital by ambulance. She underwent urgent treatment at two separate medical facilities, the documents state.

Describing the ordeal, Dr Benary said she endured “great pain, agony, and mental anguish”, and was forced to go through “painful, emergency medical procedures,” all because of what she alleges was gross negligence by the airline crew.

The lawsuit, which brings renewed attention to how airlines handle passengers with severe food allergies, comes at a time when global carriers are under increasing scrutiny for in-flight safety protocols, especially concerning dietary restrictions and medical preparedness.

Singapore Airlines has yet to publicly comment on the matter.