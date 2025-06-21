Japan PM's wife leads International Yoga Day celebrations in Tokyo with over 2,000 participants

The Indian Embassy in Japan hosted a grand celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) in Tokyo, drawing a crowd of over 2,000 enthusiastic participants. The occasion was inaugurated by Yoshiko Ishiba, the spouse of Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who also actively participated in performing yoga asanas alongside attendees. The event also saw the presence of Satoko Iwaya, wife of Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, lending symbolic strength to the deepening cultural and diplomatic ties between India and Japan. On Yoga Day in Tokyo, Japan PM’s wife performed yoga alongside diplomats and 2,000 attendees.(X/@IndianEmbTokyo)

Ambassador's address and diverse participation

India’s Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, addressed the gathering and underscored the importance of yoga in fostering physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The Indian Embassy highlighted the event in a post on X, saying, “Glimpses of the 11th International Day of Yoga 2025 in Tokyo. Inaugurated by Madam Yoshiko Ishiba, Spouse of Hon’ble PM of Japan. Occasion was graced by Madam Satoko Iwaya, Spouse of the Hon’ble Foreign Minister. Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge addressed the gathering of over two thousand yoga enthusiasts. Also, marked by presence of Reverend Myoken Hayama & Reverend Tomohiro Kimura of Tsukiji Hongwanji, Spouse of Ambassador Madam Joice Sibi, senior government officials, Resident Ambassadors and diplomats and friends of India in Japan."

Global theme: One Earth, one health

This year’s IDY theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” reflected the intrinsic connection between personal wellness and planetary health, reinforcing the relevance of yoga in today’s world.

India’s leadership in global wellness

Back in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations from the Visakhapatnam coastline, where naval ships stationed offshore added grandeur to the occasion. Addressing the gathering, he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

The International Day of Yoga was first adopted by the United Nations in 2014 following a resolution proposed by India and supported by a record 175 nations.