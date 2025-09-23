Influencer caught shoplifting makeup worth over 40,000, punished with 10 pm curfew

A Singapore influencer who was caught shoplifting items worth S$628.90 ( ₹43,000 approximately) from a supermarket has now been ordered to wear an electronic tag and observe a 10 pm curfew as part of her sentence. Singapore influencer Genie Yamaguchi avoids jail time for shoplifting crime.

Genie Yamaguchi, 30, was found shoplifting from Don Don Donki supermarket on August 25, The Strait Times reported.

What the Singapore influencer stole

Genie and her friend, Lee Suet Keay Cheryl, stole items worth S$628.90 from Don Don Donki supermarket in the early hours of August 25.

The duo put 27 items in their cart and left the store without paying. Stolen items consisted primarily of makeup and skincare products, including blushers, a tote bag, a Vitamin C serum and more.

A supermarket employee saw them shoplifting and informed his manager. The police were then alerted. Genie and her friend were arrested based on CCTV footage and pleaded guilty in court the next day.

The sentence

Genie was arrested at her home on September 3. The prosecution pointed out that Yamaguchi has no previous criminal record and asked for an assessment to see if she qualifies for a DRO. On September 23, her lawyer, Ms Joyce Khoo, said Yamaguchi deeply regrets her actions and has promised not to re-offend.

Instead of a jail term, the 30-year-old lifestyle and beauty influencer was issued a Day Reporting Order (DRO) for three months on September 23.

She will also be required to wear an electronic tag that can monitor her movements and observe a curfew between 10 pm and 6 am.