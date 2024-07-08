Singapore's envoy to India cooks biryani for first time, asks ‘which state has the best’

Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, shared a special post to celebrate World Biryani Day. He shared visuals that show him cooking this delicious dish. Along with his post on X, he asked people which Indian state has the best version of biryani. The image shows Singapore's envoy to India, Simon Wong, cooking biryani. (X/@SGinIndia)

“Namaste India! Happy World Biryani Day! My first attempt at making biryani. Tell me which state has the best biryani and I will make a visit. Bon appetite. HC Wong,” he wrote.

The video shared shows him cooking biryani. As he removes the lid of the handi, he says, “smelling great”. As he continues cooking the dish, he says, “Ok, what you need to do is give it a good stir… so that all the ingredients are meshed up nicely together. I think this is doing good.” Towards the end of the video he says, “Success, I suppose in the first attempt” and looks at the camera with a smile on his face. The video finishes with him saying, “Enjoy and thank you”. He also shared two photos showing the items he cooked.

Take a look at this post on biryani here:

Since being shared, the post has collected more than 12,000 views. The share has further accumulated nearly 800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about this post on biryani?

An X user praised, “Super stuff, his excellency”. Another added, “Wow, all that for one person!” A third joined and posted, “Wow, that looks amazing! All biryanis are delicious, and I can recommend Avadh dum biryani.” Another joined, “I think you are falling in love with Indian cuisine”.

Some of our X users had a good laugh at the idea of asking which state has the best biryani. One individual joked, “Which state? Never ask this question! This can even start a war? Lol”.

Simon Wong was appointed the High Commissioner to the Republic of India in 2020. According to the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore, he was “Singapore’s Trade Representative to Taiwan from July 2015 to January 2020.”

In 1990, he graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Social Science in Sociology (Honours). The same year, he joined the Singapore Foreign Service. Later in 1998, he got a Master of Arts in East Asian Studies from Cornell University.