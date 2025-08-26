Sister unleashes fury as schoolboy shows middle finger to biker: ‘Didi ke liye respect

A biker who often documents his riders shared a video which has gone viral. The video shows him confronting a schoolboy for randomly giving him the middle finger. It also features the boy’s sister reminding him about proper manners. A sister scolds his school-going brother for his rude gesture towards a stranger biker. (Instagram/@motoloveranurag)

What does the video show?

The clip opens with a text insert which reads, “Bacche ne dikhaya middle finger.” It captures a biker asking a girl, with her brother in pillion, to stop her scooty. As soon as she halts, the biker explains that the kid randomly showed him the middle finger.

The girl instantly confronts her brother and asks him if he has forgotten his manners. She then goes on to say that she is going to inform their parents about the incident. Both siblings are seen in uniforms.

The video is posted on Instagram by Anurag, who often documents his journey across India on his bike. “Aaj Kal ke bacche kya seekh rhe hai (What are today’s kids learning?),” he wrote while sharing the video, which is now being shared across various social media platforms.

How did social media react?

The video prompted a wave of mixed reactions among social media users. While people were quick to praise the girl for schooling her brother, a few pointed out that the biker and the kids were on the wrong side of the road.

An individual asked, “Itna causally dono wrong way kyu jaa rahe ho? (Why are you both riding on the wrong side?).” Another remarked, "At least uski sister responsibility samajh rahi hai (The sister understands her responsibility).”

A third expressed, “Didi ko salute.” A fourth wrote, “How shameful to see both of you going on the wrong side of the road as well.”