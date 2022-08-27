Sisters show cool moves to Hrithik Roshan’s Ghungroo while visiting Disneyland. Watch

The song Ghungroo from the film War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor has been a fan favourite since its release. There are also numerous videos on the Internet that show people grooving to the song and showing hook steps. Amid those, one video has captured people’s attention. Shared on Instagram, the video shows two women dancing to the song at Disneyland.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Jikaria Sisters, it is a page filled with various videos of three sisters showing their dancing prowess. In the Ghungroo-related video, however, only two of the sisters are seen dancing and showing some amazing moves. The video shows Omika Jikaria and Aashika. “Miss dancing at the most magical place on earth,” they wrote while posting the video along with the hashtags like #disneyland.

The video opens to show the sisters standing in front of a Disney castle. They are seen wearing similar outfits and showing their cool moves to the hit number by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared earlier this month. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.6 million views and gone viral. The video has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. Some also wrote how much they love the dance videos by the sisters.

“Loved the expressions,” posted an Instagram user. “Awesome. Keep going man,” shared another. “Love this,” expressed a third. “Y'all are MAGICAL,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the dance video?