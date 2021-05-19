Home / Trending / Six-foot-long alligator chases people at restaurant parking lot. How it was caught
The image shows a police officer trying to catch the alligator.(Twitter@leesheriff)
Six-foot-long alligator chases people at restaurant parking lot. How it was caught

  • A post shared on Lee Country Sheriff's Twitter account details the incident and explains how the reptile was caught.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 07:31 PM IST

sPeople walking through a fast-food chain parking lot were in for a huge surprise when they were chased by something scary – a six-foot-long alligator. A post shared on Twitter details the incident and explains how the reptile was caught.

The incident that took place in Florida was shared on Twitter by Lee County Sheriff. “GATOR CHASE. Deputies responded to Lee Blvd today after this 6-ft gator chased pedestrians through a Wendy's parking lot. He may have just been ‘hangry’ for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare! Alongside FWC, we wrangled the gator and safely relocated it,” says the tweet.

Along with the details, the share also includes three pictures of the alligator and it being caught. Take a look:

The tweet, since being posted has collected several reactions from tweeple.

“A unique skillset is required for being a deputy in Florida. Deputies required to be good with people, cool under pressure, and, on occasion, gator wrangling,” posted an individual. “Hangry or not he has to be in a car if we wants to go through the drive thru. Plus he's not a wallet, yet, so he probably had no money either. Nice work guys!” added another. “Thank you for relocating the gator,” wrote a third.

How would you react in this situation?

