Skirt-wearing man dances to Pushpa song on NYC street. Video wows people

The Internet is filled with various kinds of dance videos. This clip shared on Instagram is a latest inclusion to that list. This wonderful video shows a man grooving to the song Sami Sami from the film Pushpa: The Rise while wearing a skirt.

Jainil Mehta, who is an artist, shared the video on his personal Instagram page. “SAAMI SAAMI IS OUT FINALLY!!! Doing #meninskirts in DUMBO, Brooklyn was totally a vibe - especially in front of hundreds of people who were taking photographs and videos! What did you think of my take on this masala song?” he wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show the dancer standing on a NYC street wearing a white shirt and a gorgeous skirt. He is then seen showcasing amazing steps while dancing to the hit tune. What makes the video even more amazing to watch is how he incorporates the skirt in his dance moves.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 37,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. People couldn’t stop commenting on the skills of the dancer.

“You have lachak, grace, adaein, nazakat everything. ..complete performer...60 sec is not enough seriously,” shared an Instagram user. “Amazing,” posted another. “You are sensational,” wrote a third. “I think this is super amazing,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

