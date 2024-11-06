Skydiving instructor falls 820 ft to his death in Brazil after losing balance mid-jump. Video

A tragic accident occurred in Brazil's popular São Conrado region, as a 49-year-old skydiving instructor, Jose de Alencar Lima Junior, fell to his death while attempting a speed fly. The former army paratrooper's tragic plunge has been captured in a harrowing viral video. A skydiving instructor, fell to his death in Brazil after losing balance during a speed fly.(X)

Fatal fall during speed fly attempt

Lima, an experienced skydiving instructor with two decades of expertise, was attempting a speed fly — an extreme air sport similar to paragliding — when the incident occurred. As he ran off a cliff at Pedra Bonita, just outside Rio de Janeiro, he lost his balance moments after deploying his parachute. In the video,shared online, a woman can be heard expressing concern in the background, saying, "Guys, I am worried."

Within seconds, Lima plummeted nearly 820 feet, landing on the rocks below.

Watch the clip here:

Witness accounts and equipment concerns

Witnesses cited by the New York Post suggest that Lima may have tripped on a hole just before the fatal fall, which may have contributed to losing control. Additionally, police are investigating the possibility that Lima's equipment malfunctioned during the jump.

As authorities probe further, the Clube São Conrado de Voo Livre (CSCLV), which manages the launch sites for paragliding and similar air sports in the region, stated that Lima had not followed the correct procedure for his jump. The CSCLV explained that Lima did not use the designated ramp but instead took off from a trail, which they claim is both unsuitable and prohibited for such activities. They added, "With that clarification, may the pilot rest in peace."

An experienced skydiver and paratrooper

Lima, who lived in Germany but was visiting family in Brazil, served as a paratrooper in the Brazilian Army's Parachute Infantry Brigade. His sister-in-law described him as a seasoned professional, emphasising his 20 years of skydiving experience. "We have no idea what could have happened. But he was a professional skydiver for 20 years. He was experienced. What happened was an accident," she said, expressing confusion over the circumstances leading to the tragedy. She also stated that she was unaware if Lima had ever jumped from Pedra Bonita before.

Another tragic skydiving incident

This tragic accident follows the death of Chilean skydiver Carolina Munoz Kennedy, who also fell to her death in Boituva, Brazil, last month. Munoz Kennedy, 40, died when both her main and reserve parachutes failed to deploy correctly, leading to a deadly freefall.