Sleeping business class flyer wakes up to passenger peeing on him, stays in soaked clothes for 8 hours

In a bizarre and disgusting incident, a man allegedly peed on a fellow passenger while travelling with United Airlines. Reportedly, the airlines banned the man, but the victim’s stepdaughter lashed out at the company, accusing them of handling the situation poorly. Reportedly, a man suddenly got up from his seat and peed on a sleeping passenger. (Unsplash/Giorgio Trovato, rparmly)

What had happened?

According to SFGATE, Jerome Gutierrez was travelling from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Manila, Philippines, in the business class of a United Airlines flight. According to his stepdaughter, he was asleep when a man suddenly got up from his seat and started peeing on Gutierrez. The incident allegedly occurred four hours into the flight.

“He was asleep and buckled in and was surprised when he looked at the man and thought he was dreaming,” Gutierrez's stepdaughter, Nicole Cornell, told the outlet.

“Jerome realized he was soaked from his stomach down in that man’s urine,” she added.

“I am so disgusted”

The woman further told the outlet that the staff on board asked Gutierrez “not to approach the man in fear that there would be a confrontation, and he would become violent.” Later, they provided him with pyjamas to change out of his clothes.

“They put the needs of the airline before my stepdad’s health,” Cornell wrote. “I am so disgusted and in shock with how United Airlines handled this! That is a biohazard, and the plane should’ve turned around to address this issue,” Nicole Cornell said.

How did the airline react?

Anoushah Rasta, a United Airlines spokesperson, confirmed that there was “a passenger disturbance” but didn’t disclose any details. The company added that they asked the police to meet the aircraft in Manila. “We have banned this passenger,” Rasta wrote in an email.

Reportedly, the man who allegedly peed on Gutierrez apologized to him and also “begged” him not to press charges.