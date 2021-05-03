Sleepy sheep enjoys snoozes as kitty makes ‘cat-mere sweaters’ of its wool. Video is too cute to miss

Videos showing the bond of friendship between two animals of completely different species can easily fill one’s heart with joy. This Reddit clip of a kitty and a sheep is a precious addition to that category. The adorable interaction between the duo may melt your heart instantly.

The video starts with the kitty sitting atop the sheep. The woolly animal can be seen enjoying as the feline continues to knead its paws in its wool. We should warn you that the video may leave you sleepy too.

Take a look at the video:





Shared on May 3, the clip has garnered over 16,500 upvotes and several reactions. The adorable interaction between the feline and the woolly sheep was enough to make Redditors gush with joy. Many also hilariously expressed the probable thoughts of the kitty in the comments sections.

“’You’re way better than that $100 fancy bed my human bought me...though the box it came in was pretty nice’,” joked a Reddit user while voicing the feline’s possible thoughts. “Cat: You are made of soft and warm wool. I love you,” commented another.

“The sheer amount of peace and contentment in this video has me feeling like it’s nap time,” said a third. “He’s making catmere sweaters,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of this clip?