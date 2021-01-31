‘Slip slidin’ away’: Birdkeeper takes unplanned dip in penguin pool. Watch

A video of a birdkeeper and his unplanned dip in a penguin pool has now attracted the attention of people. Cotswold Wildlife Park took to Instagram to share the video on their official profile.

Slip slidin’ away,” they wrote. In the next line the park added a reference to a recent safety advisory post which was shared on the official Twitter profile of NHS (National Health Service) Lothian.

A few days ago, the healthcare service provider shared an advisory post in which they asked people to “Walk like penguin” to avoid slipping on ice. The park taking that reference, wittily wrote, “Experts believe that to avoid slipping on ice, you should walk like a penguin.”

“That didn't help one of our Bird Keepers who took an unplanned dip in the cold Penguin Pool recently. No penguins were harmed, although a Keeper's pride was slightly damaged,” they hilariously added and concluded the post.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, it has gathered over 4,000 views and several comments. There were some who took the route of hilarity while commenting on the video.

“Aww, bless him,” wrote an Instagram user. “I am so sorry for laughing,” expressed another. “Looks like the penguins had a chuckle too,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON