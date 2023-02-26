Smriti Irani joins #hamarabhiekzamanatha trend with throwback image, Sonu Sood reacts

Have you recently used social media? Chances are, you have come across posts with hashtag #hamarabhiekzamanatha. It is the latest online trend that has created a buzz. When translated, this hashtag loosely means “We had our time too”. Under the trend, netizens are sharing nostalgia-inducing throwback pictures to reminisce about the days gone by. Smriti Irani recently joined the trend too with a beautiful image of her younger self. The post quickly attracted the attention of many, including actor Sonu Sood.

The union minister shared the picture with just two hashtags and a heart emoticon. The image shows a young Smriti Irani in a white attire with a red dupatta wrapped around her neck.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared some 14 hours ago. Since being posted, it has received over 32,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

Actor Sonu Sood wrote, “Kya baat hai,” along with a ‘raising both hands in celebrations’ emoticon. He also received a response from Irani who reacted using a ‘folded hand emoticon’.

Here’s how other Instagram users reacted:

“Wow. Classic click,” posted an Instagram user. “Gorgeous then. Gorgeous now and forever,” commented another. “Wow, such a lovely pic. Stay blessed,” expressed another. “Oh my gawwwddd,” wrote a fourth.