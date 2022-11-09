Home / Trending / Smriti Irani shares throwback pic with relatable caption on post-Diwali cleaning

Smriti Irani shares throwback pic with relatable caption on post-Diwali cleaning

Published on Nov 09, 2022 04:30 PM IST

The post on post-Diwali cleaning was shared by Smriti Irani on her Instagram handle.

Smriti Irani shared the throwback picture with a relatable caption on post-Diwali cleaning.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
As Diwali ends, we often realise the mess in our houses that the continuous days of festivities have left. From parts of burnt crackers to dispersed rangolis, our homes demand cleaning, but the entire process can be pretty cumbersome. And Union Minister Smriti Irani’s latest social media post perfectly sums this up. Shared on Instagram, her post details the post-Diwali mess that she is yet to clean.

“Phir le aaya dil … ye baat ki Diwali ke baad ki cleaning ab bhi thodi baaki hai (post Diwali cleaning is still left). When you roam the world but house work beckons you. Ironically photograph taken after I cleaned up the house for Diwali Pooja,” wrote Smriti Irani while sharing a photo of herself. The Union Minister is wearing a cream-coloured Kurta in the picture.

Since being posted seven hours ago, the share has received more than 48,800 likes and several comments.

“Beautiful inside and out!” posted an individual. “True example of simplicity yet most beautiful, dynamic and powerful lady...I am a big admirer of yours Ma’am,” wrote another. “Hats of to you, if you are able to take out time for diwali cleaning out of your busy schedule. This surely beckons an award,” commented a third.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team.

Story Saved
