Smriti Irani takes help of Friends to share how it feels to work on weekends

Are you someone who is a fan of the TV show Friends? Chances are you may have seen it over and over again. There is also a possibility that you may have quoted the famous dialogues from the show to express your reactions to different situations. If that is in fact the case, this video showcasing a famous scene from the show shared on Instagram by Smriti Irani, along with an witty caption about working on weekends, will leave you giggling hard.

“When you know what they know but they don’t know you know .... #the weekend is here ... I know I know I know,” Irani wrote while sharing the video.

Wondering what the video shows? Take a look:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 58,000 views – and counting. It has also gathered tons of comments from people who said how much they relate to Irani’s post.

“Hahaha, I can relate,” said an Instagram user. “Omg! So relatable,” posted another. “Did someone ever tell you how awesome you are?? If not, here you go!! Queen of awesomeness!!!” wrote a third.

Many shared laughing out loud emojis to express their reactions.

Did you relate to Irani’s working on weekends post too?

