Songs of Comfort: Cellist performs in solidarity with India amid Covid crisis

Celebrated American cellist Yo-Yo Ma recently shared a soulful piece in solidarity with the Covid situation in India. Ma’s melodious piece aptly proves the notion that music has an amazing healing power. Shared on Twitter, the clip has struck the right chord in netizens’ hearts and gathered much love and praise along with gratitude from tweeple.

“For India. Sarabande from Bach's Suite for Solo Cello No. 4. #songsofcomfort,” details the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording shows Ma playing the cello in a moving tune.

Take a look at the video:

For India.

Sarabande from Bach's Suite for Solo Cello No. 4. #songsofcomfort pic.twitter.com/SjwTmC0DpD — Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) May 4, 2021

Shared on May 4, the clip has garnered over 1.3 lakh views and still counting. People loved the soothing music and showered the comments section with appreciative comments. Many thanked the artist for sharing such a thoughtful piece for the citizens of the country.

What a lovely gesture! Quite interestingly “Bach” literally means “survive” in bengali. — hajabarala (@hajabarala7) May 4, 2021

😭😭 It’s heartbreaking to be here in India now. The music is strangely comforting and hauntingly sad — Maya (@maya2u) May 5, 2021

This was beautiful! Thank you Yo-Yo Ma for sharing your lovely talent with the world! — #DeeAnn (@DeeAnn64238057) May 5, 2021

India is grateful for your comforting music — SUDHIR DALAL (@sudhirdalal2) May 5, 2021

You’ve both soothed and given voice to so many of our souls during this pandemic. Thank you so very much. — Gregor Mendel (@GregortheMendel) May 5, 2021

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON