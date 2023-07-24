Son’s reply to mom on cooking ‘Lauki’ is too relatable to miss

If you’re one of those people who find lauki (bottle gourd) to be extremely dull and unappetizing, you’re not alone. A majority of people find lauki extremely boring because of its bland taste and squishy texture. This is why many of us have made excuses or continue devising reasons to avoid having lunch or dinner at home when any kind of bottle of gourd is on the menu. From claiming stomach aches to feigning a lack of appetite or having already eaten outside, we’ve all come up with creative excuses to skip any dish involving bottle gourd. This is exactly the case with this Twitter user whose mom cooked lauki in a one-course meal. WhatsApp conversation between a son and his mother over the dish she cooked. (Twitter/@Sagarbudhwani_)

Twitter user Sagar Budhwani recently shared his disappointment with his mom’s choice of vegetable for the main course - lauki. He shared a screenshot of his conversation with his mother on WhatsApp. “Mummy aj khane mein kya banaya hai (Mummy, what have you cooked today)?” he asked. To this, Budhwani’s mom replied with a picture of lauki (bottle gourd).

Take a look at the WhatsApp conversation below to know what happens next:

Relatable, isn’t it? The tweet was shared a few hours ago. It has since raked more than 8,700 views and close to 400 likes. Many even took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the WhatsApp conversation between a mom and her son:

An individual wrote, “Aaj ghar par pitai hogi (Today, you’ll be beaten at home).” “Ab beghar hokar kaha jaaoge rehne (Where will you live now that you are homeless)?” enquired another. A third commented, “Aunty Twitter par kyun nahi hai (Why is your mom not on Twitter)?” Many even dropped laughing emoticons in the comments section. Do you like bottle gourds? If not, what excuses do you make at home to avoid having the dish?

