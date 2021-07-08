Sonu Sood thanks KTR for treating him with ‘world’s best veg biryani’

A wholesome Twitter exchange between Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao and actor Sonu Sood has created a chatter on the micro-blogging site and left many with a smile. It all started when Sood tagged KTR in a post to thank him for his hospitality during his recent visit to the state.

“Thank you so much for all the love and warmth my brother @KTRTRS , I have no words to thank you for your hospitality. May the almighty guide us to bring many more smiles to the needy. You are a visionary, a leader who sets an example of empathy,” he wrote and also shared a few images. In reply, the minister shared, “Great meeting you too brother. Your selfless service & passion to serve the people in distress are admirable. Let’s stay in touch and take forward the ideas we had discussed.”

It is while replying to this response, Sonu Sood talks about ‘world’s best veg biryani’. Take a look at the Twitter exchange here:

Thank you so much for all the love and warmth my brother @KTRTRS , I have no words to thank you for your hospitality. May the almighty guide us to bring many more smiles to the needy. You are a visionary, a leader who sets an example of empathy. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2TAM0yWZPz — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 6, 2021

Thank you so much brother for treating me with the world's best veg biryani.

Now I can officially say, "You are the best host in Telangana".

Love you loads❣️ https://t.co/uiBvoM75Wr — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 7, 2021

Earlier last month, KTR tagged Sonu Sood in a post and called him a “Super hero” for his philanthropic gestures.

