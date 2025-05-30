South African woman sells daughter for 'eyes and skin' in ritualistic healing, sentenced to life in prison

In a chilling turn of events, a South African woman has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of selling her 6-year-old daughter to a "traditional healer" who allegedly intended to use the child's body parts for ritualistic purposes. According to a report by the New York Post, Racquel "Kelly" Smith, along with her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis and friend Steveno van Rhyn, were handed life sentences for their involvement in this heinous crime. South African woman was sentenced to life for selling her daughter for ritual use.(AFP)

A heartbreaking disappearance

The disappearance of Smith's daughter, Joshlin Smith, in February 2024 near Cape Town, initially gripped the nation. The young girl, with her striking green eyes and bright smile, became a symbol of innocence, and her mother's public display of grief garnered sympathy across South Africa. However, as the investigation progressed, it became clear that Smith's role in her daughter's disappearance was far from that of a grieving parent.

The court learned that Smith had sold her daughter to a sangoma, a traditional healer, for 20,000 rand (approximately $1,100). Witnesses revealed that the healer sought Joshlin’s “eyes and skin” for ritualistic use. The transaction was allegedly made to fund the trio’s drug habits, a grim detail that further shocked the public.

Life sentences and lack of remorse

Judge Nathan Erasmus, who presided over the case, condemned Smith’s actions, stating that there was “no indication of remorse” or concern from her regarding her daughter’s disappearance. The trial, which lasted for eight weeks, was moved to a local stadium to accommodate the large crowd of horrified community members who wished to witness the proceedings.

Smith, Appollis, and van Rhyn were also sentenced to an additional 10 years in prison for kidnapping. In his remarks, Judge Erasmus stressed that there was “nothing redeeming” about the defendants' actions and that they deserved the harshest possible sentence. The courtroom erupted in applause as the verdict was delivered.

Ongoing search and public outrage

According to the outlet, despite extensive efforts by law enforcement, Joshlin's body has yet to be found. An intensive nationwide search has been unable to locate the young girl, and authorities have now expanded their search beyond South Africa’s borders.

Joshlin’s grandmother, Amanda Smith Daniels, was present in court, wearing a white shirt with her granddaughter’s image on it. She witnessed the sentencing, no doubt a bittersweet moment of justice for the family.

The case has sparked outrage and disbelief, with widespread condemnation of Smith’s actions. A government minister had even offered a one-million-rand reward for Joshlin’s safe return, but sympathy for Smith evaporated when the true nature of the crime came to light. Since the beginning of the trial, witnesses have testified that Smith had discussed selling her daughter as early as 2023, further revealing the calculated nature of the crime.