South Korean woman gets challenged to eat pani puri for '24 hours.' Watch her reaction

One of the most famous street foods around our nation is pani puri. Even though you might like that crispy taste of puri filled with flavour water, would you ever eat this dish the entire day? Sounds like a little too much, right? Recently, a South Korean blogger ate pani puri for '24 hours' and shared her reaction.

South Korean blogger Meggy Kim, was challenged to have this popular street food for '24 hours' by one of her followers. At the beginning of the video, she orders the dish from a restaurant and eats at her home. Then she accidentally visits the same restaurant to have pani puri again. Finally, she tries this dish from a street vendor. The pani puri from the street vendor was too spicy for her taste, so to balance the spice, she devoured a kulfi.

Take a look at her video below:

This clip was shared just three days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over one lakh times. The clip also has more than 16,000 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Don't eat that many panipoori's, they aren't that healthy, mainly the street side ones." Another person wrote, "Indian loves pani puri so so so much." "Love your videos," added a third. Many others have given her food recommendations that she can try.