Sozzled pilot strips in 5-star hotel bar as stunned passengers watch: ‘Height of stupidity’

An easyJet pilot has been suspended after reportedly stripping and wandering naked through a luxury resort in Cape Verde while heavily intoxicated — just over a day before he was due to fly passengers back to the UK. easyJet has suspended a pilot who was spotted drunk and naked in a hotel bar.(REUTERS)

The veteran captain had flown holidaymakers from the UK to the West African island on August 4 and checked into the £1,569-a-week Melia Dunas Beach Resort and Spa. According to a report in The Sun, he began drinking soon after arrival and continued late into the night.

Naked pilot in a 5-star hotel

At about 2.30am on August 5, witnesses said he removed his clothes in the reception area before heading towards a closed bar and then to the gym and spa. One onlooker described him as “paralytic”, saying he “reeked of alcohol”.

He was scheduled to operate a flight from Cape Verde to London Gatwick on the afternoon of August 6 — one of EasyJet’s longest routes from England — but was replaced after guests at the hotel recognised him and alerted the airline.

‘Breathtakingly unprofessional’ pilot stuns passengers

A source told The Sun: “This was breathtakingly unprofessional behaviour from the pilot. It was the height of stupidity. His career with easyJet is doomed.”

Another added: “easyJet managers couldn’t believe what they were being told but took immediate action after complaints were raised at the highest level.

“Anyone who saw the pilot cavorting naked in the early hours on the day before a flight would not dream of getting on a plane with him at the controls. We all make mistakes but the level of stupidity on display here by a veteran captain beggars belief.

“The pilot did not have a stitch on and reeked of alcohol. He was so drunk that you wouldn’t have put him in charge of a toy aeroplane, never mind the real thing with hundreds of passengers.”

easyJet’s response

easyJet has suspended the pilot after the incident was reported.

In a statement, easyJet said: “As soon as we were made aware, the pilot was immediately stood down from duty, in line with our procedures, pending an investigation. The safety of our passengers and crew is EasyJet’s highest priority.”

The airline has not named the pilot and the investigation remains ongoing.