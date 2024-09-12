SpaceX makes history: 8 key facts about the groundbreaking private spacewalk

With the first-ever spacewalk by non-professional astronauts on Thursday, a trailblazing private crew made history and significantly advanced the commercial space sector. Leading the way is fintech billionaire Jared Isaacman's SpaceX Polaris Dawn project, which launched early on Tuesday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, taking humans farther into space than any human has gone in the previous 50 years—that is, since the Apollo program. (Also Read: Tech billionaire undertakes 1st private spacewalk from SpaceX capsule) Fintech billionaire Jared Isaacman attempts spacewalk at 1,400 km altitude(SpaceX)

Here are 10 things you need to know about this spacewalk:

1. This walk includes four crewmembers- Isaacman, Gillis, pilot Scott Kidd Poteet and SpaceX employees Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon.

2. At 1012 GMT, the elliptical orbit of their Dragon spaceship was lowered to a maximum of 430 miles and a minimum of about 120 miles. At that point, pure oxygen started to enter their suits, officially initiating their extravehicular activity (EVA).

3. Anticipated to last over two hours, this first spacewalk test consisted more of stretching than walking. Isaacman flexed his arms and legs to test the durability of the new spacesuit, but he never removed his hand or foot from it. For added stability, the hatch had a walker-like structure, reported AP.

4. After spending roughly fifteen minutes outside, Sarah Gillis, an engineer for SpaceX, took Isaacman's position and went through the identical procedures. With her knees at the highest point of her capsule, Gillis bobbed up and down in weightlessness while she twisted her arms and reported back to Mission Control.

5. The accomplishment marks the most recent in a long line of successes for Elon Musk's SpaceX, which was established in 2002. It was once written off by traditionalists, but it has since developed into a force to be reckoned with, revolutionising the space business, reported AFP. (Also Read: SpaceX rocket lifts off with crew set to attempt first commercial spacewalk)

6. The primary goal of the spacewalk is to test the new SpaceX suits, which the firm designed in-house and intends to employ on a variety of missions to Earth orbit and beyond.

7. As per the official website of Polaris Dawn, "The crew will be the first crew to test Starlink laser-based communications in space, providing valuable data for future space communications systems necessary for missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond."

8. While in orbit, the crew will undertake scientific research aimed at improving both human health on Earth and our understanding of human health during future long-duration space trips.