The image shows the happy owl.(Reddit)
Spare some moments and see this cute owl drinking water. Smiles guaranteed

  • “That’s me after having coffee,” joked a Reddit user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 01:19 PM IST

Are you tired of working on that report from the morning? Then let this little owl make your mood a bit cheerful. Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, the video may leave you saying the same as well.

“Just a happy owl drinking water,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video shows an owl drinking some water while standing in a blue tub.

Take a look at the video:


Shared two hours ago, the clip has garnered over 4,300 upvotes and many reactions. People showered the comments section with love for the cute owl. While some couldn’t stop loving the owl’s happiness, others expressed how it brightened up their day.

“Oh to be an owl happily sipping water in a blue tub,” wrote a Reddit user. “Oh my gosh look that absolutely adorable face!” commented another.

“That’s me after having coffee,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

