Spectacular drone footage captures lava spewing from Iceland volcano. Watch
Incredible footage taken from a drone of an erupting volcano has gone swiftly viral on the Internet. The Fagradalsfjall volcano situated around 40 kilometers west of the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, erupted on March 19 resulting in some stunning photographs and videos. But, the said drone footage captured by Bjorn Steinbekk, is something that you may have never seen before.
The video starts with a shot of the molten lava river flowing from the erupting volcano. As the clip goes on, the drone nears the spout of the volcano and captures a moment of lava spewing out. The video is bound to leave you amazed. The Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted after almost 800 years following several small earthquakes but there was no news of any damage, reports The Verge.
Take a look at the recording
Shared on March 21, the clip has garnered over 6,000 reactions and tons of comments. Netizens were stunned to see the incredible footage and expressed their awe in the comments section. While many couldn’t stop lauding the recording, others described how breath-taking the video was.
“Incredible!” wrote a Facebook user. “I have goosebumps,” commented another. “This is crazy! p.s. could you post before and after a picture of the drone,” requested a third.
What are your thoughts on this clip?
Spectacular drone footage captures lava spewing from Iceland volcano. Watch
Axar Patel's special message to Anand Mahindra after his ‘Axar Shades’ selfie
Tweet about special biscuits for guests is reminding many of their childhood
Doggo’s ‘ruff’ driving blamed for damaging Wisconsin building
This cat has its own little living room. Can you handle the cuteness?
Boy battling cancer ‘sworn in’ as police officer on 5th birthday
This Pokeball chocolate bomb has a surprise in it, may make you crave for one
Onions as nail art? Quirky creation baffles netizens. What do you think?
Puppy love: Dia Mirza’s video with a sleepy pooch is too cute to miss
Absolutely cute video showcasing squirrels will live rent free on your mind
Video shows pets lending a helping paw to their buddies. ‘Aww’s guaranteed
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's wedding teaser is all about love
- “You’re my girl and I’m your guy. And I’m loving you lots and lots,” reads the adorable caption shared by Yuzvendra Chahal.