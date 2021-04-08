Splashy fun: Elephant enjoys fun time in pool, steals hearts online

If you’re looking for something cheerful to start your day with, then this video of an elephant gleefully splashing in a pool of water may definitely do the trick. Shared on Twitter by Oregon zoo, the video features Samudra the elephant. After watching the clip, you may find yourself smiling.

“Snorkel boy making waves,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with Samudra playing in the water with his trunk and then doing a dive in the water.

Take a look at the share:

Snorkel boy making waves pic.twitter.com/zTDwRORBc9 — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) April 6, 2021

Shared on April 6, the clip has garnered over 57,300 views and many likes. People found the playful elephant to be extremely adorable. While some praised the beautiful video, others expressed what a mood-lifter the happy elephant is.

This elephant is having the time of his life. Making me smile and giggle. 💖💗🥰🤗 — Kathleen Trijillo (@TGCKATHYT) April 6, 2021

If we pachy our trunks, can we join him for a swim? — San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (@sandiegozoo) April 6, 2021

I so love these majestic mannerisms simply beautiful 💖💗 — Kathleen Trijillo (@TGCKATHYT) April 6, 2021

Samudra made my day🥰 — Kimmey (@TheRealConklin) April 7, 2021





What are your thoughts on this adorable clip?

