Start your day with this happy clip of Fiona the hippo and her mom Bibi enjoying summer

If you’re a regular on social media and love scrolling through delightful videos of animals, then you are probably a fan of the adorable hippo Fiona from Cincinnati Zoo. Now, the Twitter handle of the zoo has shared a clip featuring Fiona with her mom Bibi. The video is bound to put a smile on your face.

The recording starts with Fiona and Bibi enjoying summer by splashing around water and munching on some juicy fruits. “Summer fun with Bibi and Fiona! #TeamFiona,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on July 21, the clip has amassed over 5,400 views and tons of likes and reactions. While many were thrilled to see the playful side of Fiona and her mom, others loved the adorable fruit-munching moments of the mother-daughter duo.

“What a goofball! Wish I could boop that shnoop without getting eaten,” wrote a Twitter user. “Teensy-weensy ears and giant, giant teefs: what a conundrum,” commented another. “Name a better mother/daughter duo. Don't worry, I'll wait,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable clip?

