Stranded H-1B worker urges fellow Indians in US to avoid booking interview slots amid visa chaos

A stranded Indian H-1B visa holder has appealed to fellow Indians in the US to avoid booking or to cancel January and February visa appointments, as hundreds of workers remain stuck in India following widespread disruptions at US consulates. The appeal comes amid significant delays triggered by new social-media-based security checks introduced by the US State Department.(Representational Image)

The Reddit post, titled “Humble request from a stranded Indian to fellow Indians in USA,” was shared after the US State Department cancelled most December visa interviews and pushed many appointments as far out as March 2026. The sudden rescheduling has left workers unable to return to their jobs, creating uncertainty for families and employers.

“Fellow Indians, if you are in the US, and have booked or planning on booking H1B appointments for the month of January/February, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE consider not booking. Or please cancel your booked appointments,” the Redditor wrote. “PLEASE give us stranded folks here a chance to return to our jobs in the US. We are all deeply stressed. Our families are stressed. We don't have any choice but to wait for slots to open up in Jan and Feb,” the user added.

Social media reactions

The request resonated with social media users, with many expressing willingness to adjust their appointments to help those stranded.

Reacting to the post, one user shared, “I deeply support this. I have one my close friend stranded/in similar situation. OP, Hope you return back without any issues. We have postponed all of our travel plans till next year.”

“I was gonna book an appointment in Feb, but I'm holding off. All the best folks. Such a crappy situation,” commented another.

“As a former H-1B I sense your pain. Especially December is the peak time for people with kids to travel due to school holidays. The best wishes are with you,” wrote a third user.

Trump's new social media vetting rule

Notably, the appeal comes amid significant delays triggered by new social-media-based security checks introduced by the US State Department. The additional screening has resulted in visa interviews being postponed well into next year, with many applicants now unable to travel to the US in the coming months.

