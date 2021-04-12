Student astronomy team from Odisha designs rover to exhibit at NASA challenge

Cuttack-based Navonmesh Prasar Student Astronomy Team (NaPSAT), comprising of 10 school students, has designed a rover to be exhibited at NASA Human Rover Exploration Challenge 2021.

"The rover has been designed for the Artemis Mission 2024 (Moon mission) where the first woman and next man will be sent to Moon. The rover is capable of travelling on different kinds of martian terrains," a member of NaPSAT said.

"Our team at Navonmesh Prasar Foundation got the selection letter on November 6 last year. Ten young students have worked hard day and night for the last eight months during the COVID pandemic to make their rover, NaPSAT 1.0 (Navonmesh Prasar Student Astronomy Team) as perfect as possible. They are determined to bring back an award from NASA to India," the member said.

Unfortunately, the team will not able to go to Alabama this April due to the COVID pandemic. Despite this fact, the team is still determined to give their best and make their country proud.

