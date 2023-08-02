A video of students giving a dance performance to a mashup of popular songs has been winning people’s hearts. Their choreography, synchronized movements, and on-point expressions have left viewers speechless. The energy and enthusiasm the students bring to the performance will make you want to get up and groove along. Aditi and Ritika dancing to the beats of popular Bollywood tracks.(YouTube/The Random Girl)

The video was shared on the YouTube channel ‘The Random Girl’ with the caption, “Farewell dance 2023.” The description of the video reads, “Finally, it’s out here! We dreamt of it for years, and it came out better than we ever thought it would. Thank you so much for all your love.”

The video captures dancers Aditi and Ritika performing to famous Bollywood songs on stage. They start their performance with the Dostana song Desi Girl and soon put on black shades to show some cool dance moves to Kala Chashma. They then continue dancing to several songs, including Chammak Challo, Gori Gori, and Kukkad, ending their performance with Taare Gin Gin.

Watch the students performing to popular Bollywood tracks here:

Since being shared on May 12 on YouTube, the video has raked over 4.8 lakh views and close to 10,000 likes. Many even took to the video’s comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance performance:

A YouTube user posted, “Amazing song selection and superbly executed.” “The little interactions in between made it more fun,” added another. A third shared, “This video was worth watching.” “This deserves a million views,” expressed a fourth. A fifth commented, “Amazing,” while a sixth wrote, “Damn.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON