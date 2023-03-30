Home / Trending / Students bring pressure cooker, bucket, and more to celebrate ‘no bag’ day in Chennai college

Students bring pressure cooker, bucket, and more to celebrate ‘no bag’ day in Chennai college

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 30, 2023 01:47 PM IST

The viral video showing students carrying items like pressure cooker and bucket to celebrate ‘no bag’ day in a college in Chennai was posted on Instagram.

A video of students celebrating ‘No bag’ day in a college in Chennai has left people amused. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the things that the students got instead of their bags. The video capturing the creativity of the people has amused people. Chances are, it will have the same effect on you too.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows students of a Chennai college carrying different items to celebrate ‘no bag’ day.(Instagram/@vaazhka_dude)
The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows students of a Chennai college carrying different items to celebrate ‘no bag’ day.(Instagram/@vaazhka_dude)

“POV: it’s no bag day in your college,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The share also has several hashtags like #collegelife, #chennaicollege, and #womenschristiancollege. The video opens to show the students walking around holding different items. From bucket to pressure cooker, to hanger to carton, the video shows how creatively the students celebrated the fun day.

Also Read: Professors join students to dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at college in Delhi. Watch

Take a look at the post:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Wish this was there when I was still in WCC haha! But juniors, you killed it,” shared an Instagram user. “This seems so fun,” commented another. “How creative? Wow!” posted a third. “The girl who brought the mug and the hangar,” expressed a fourth. “This is dope,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read: College students recreate Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza's Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram
viral video instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out