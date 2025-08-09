‘Such a vibe’: Lebanese musician’s darbuka drop in Punjabi hit ‘Mundian To Bach Ke’ goes viral online

A Lebanese musician has gone viral on social media for playing the darbuka to the popular Punjabi song “Mundian To Bach Ke”. The video, shared as a short reel on Instagram, has caught the attention of people around the world. Rodolphe Manoukian stunned the internet with his darbuka skills on a Punjabi beat.(@Rodolphe Manoukian/ Instagram)

In the video, Rodolphe Manoukian is seen skillfully playing the darbuka (a traditional Middle Eastern drum), adding a unique rhythm to the well-known Punjabi song.

“India, this one’s for you”, the caption of the post reads.

The viral video quickly gained likes, shares, and comments from music lovers. Many were surprised and impressed by how smoothly the darbuka blended with the Punjabi music.

Recently, another video went viral showing an Australian baby dancing to Sidhu Moosewala’s popular track GOAT. The baby’s adorable moves and perfect timing with the beat won hearts across social media.

Check out the viral video here:

In the video, people around the Lebanese artist are seen enjoying the performance, clapping along, smiling, and moving to the beat.

The video was shared on August 1, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 3 lakh likes and numerous comments.

Internet reacts:

Instagram users flooded the comments with praise, calling the performance “unexpected but amazing”.

One of the users, Rachel, commented, “How can someone be so talented and at the same time so handsome. Loved it.”

A second user, Swati Mirchandani, commented, “Waiting waiting for your visit to India, especially Mumbai, and see you perform live.”

Another user, Rashpal Singh, commented, “Such a vibe. I need his whole playlist, his remixes are amazing.”

A few users even joked that they wanted a full version of the song with the darbuka added in.