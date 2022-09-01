Vineeta Singh’s tip on leaving corporate job to work at startup wins heart

Vineeta Singh is among the most successful entrepreneurs in India. The CEO of Sugar Cosmetics also became a household name following her appearance as a judge on the show Shark Tank India. An active user of LinkedIn, she often takes to the platform to share tips for others, especially aspiring entrepreneurs. Case in point, her recent share where she talked about that one thing that people need to remember while leaving their corporate jobs to work at a startup.

“If you're leaving a corporate career to work at a startup, remember that one of the most important ingredients you'll need to succeed there is belief! Setbacks are inevitable and way too many people interrupt compounding by not having enough belief,” she wrote. In the next few lines, she also explained what she means in detail.

“Belief is a rare trait because it often defies logic and it can't be taught at schools or in online courses. It's those moments when you decide to keep pushing through tough times that end up determining how enriching your startup journey will be,” she added.

Take a look at the post:

Sugar Cosmetics CEO and Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh shared this post on LinkedIn.(LinkedIn/@Vineeta Singh)

The post has been shared about 18 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 15,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Singh’s share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few wrote “agreed” to show their reactions to the post.

“Well said,” posted a LinkedIn user. “You are correct,” commented another. “Tough but I guess will get to learn,” expressed a third. “Wow, such a simple yet powerful way of putting it!” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON