Sundar Pichai shares his dad’s reply to his first email 25 years ago

CEO Sundar Pichai shared a blogpost ahead of Google’s birthday on September 4 where he talked about changes in technology over the years and how it will be in the future. In his share, he also recalled an email interaction that he had with his father 25 years ago. Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared the blogpost link on X too. (AP)

“I’ve been thinking a lot about how far technology has come over the last 25 years and how people adapt to it. Years ago, when I was studying in the U.S., my dad — who was back in India — got his first email address. I was really excited to have a faster (and cheaper) way to communicate with him, so I sent a message. And then I waited… and waited. It was two full days before I got this reply: “Dear Mr. Pichai, email received. All is well,” Pichai shared on the blog.

In the next few lines, he added how he was “perplexed by the delay and the formality." So, he reached out to his father to know the reason behind his reply. “He [Pichai’s father] told me that someone at his work had to bring up the email on their office computer, print it out, and then deliver it to him. My dad dictated a response, which the guy wrote down and eventually typed up to send back to me,” Pichai added.

Pichai also took to X to share a link of the blog:

Google was founded on September 4, 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Through the years, the company underwent varied changes to become the world’s largest search engine. Sundar Pichai, who joined the company in 2004, took over the role of CEO in 2015, replacing Larry Page.

Pichai’s post on X about the company’s upcoming birthday has prompted people to share varied comments. “Happy birthday, my friend,” posted an X user. “Happy birthday Google. The word has become a part of our lives,” added another.

“Happy 25th Birthday, Google! Your journey has been transformative for millions globally. Cheers to the countless questions you've answered and to many more years of innovation and discovery!” joined a third. “Cannot believe that Google is just a 25 year young company. Seems like it has been in our lives forever!” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON